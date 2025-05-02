English
Ship carrying aid and activists to Gaza attacked by drones

Humanitarian mission bound for Gaza faces assault in international waters.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that a ship carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza was struck by drones early Friday while in international waters off Malta, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

The NGO shared video footage showing a fire on board, though no casualties have been reported yet. The attack appears to have targeted the ship's generator, putting the vessel and its 30 passengers at risk. You can check out some images below.

Mersin, Turkey - August 6, 2024 - The cargo ship prepared by Kuwait and Turkey's Non-Governmental Organizations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza // Shutterstock

