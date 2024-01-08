Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Pokémon Go

Shiny Cutiefly makes its debut in Pokémon Go later this month through a new event

The Dazzling Dream event will also see the addition of a new item based on Cutiefly.

HQ

The roster of shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go is expanding later this month, as Shiny Cutiefly is joining the game through its upcoming Dazzling Dream event on 13th January.

The event is set to run between 13th - 16th January and will also see Flabébé appear with different coloured flowers, depending on your region. Players in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will encounter Red Flower Flabébé, Blue Flower Flabébé will appear in the Asia-Pacific region and Yellow Flower Flabébé will appear in the Americas. Lucky users across all regions will be able to encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé.

During this period, a Cutiefly Mask will also be available to purchase in the in-game shop and will be available after the event ends.

You can find out more details on the Dazzling Dream event here.

Pokémon Go

