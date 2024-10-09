Shinobi is getting a movie adaptation

Slow down, Sonic, you're not the only Sega mascot getting the chance to make it at the movies. Shinobi, the action franchise spawned by Sega way back in 1987, is getting a movie adaptation.

This comes after more than 14 games have released with the Shinobi franchise, and Sega announced a new game in the works late last year. The movie, according to Deadline, is going to be directed by Sam Hargrave.

You may be familiar with Hargrave's name through Netflix's Extraction movies. Marc Platt Productions is set to be producing alongside Story Kitchen and Sega. We're not sure what the plot is shaping up to be yet, but we can imagine it'll see one Joe Musashi facing off against dark and evil forces once more.