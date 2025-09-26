Shinobi: Art of Vengeance should now look better on Nintendo Switch

HQ

If you recently snagged a copy of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance on Nintendo Switch and thought that the resolution was perhaps not up to your expectations, we have some good news to share.

Sega has now revealed that an update for the game has arrived, an update that improves screen resolution on the platform, all while squishing a few bugs at the same time. The full noses explain:



Improved screen resolution.



Fixed a progression-blocking bug in the "Neo City" stage where a location requiring the use of a Kusarifundo (Ninja Hook) could disappear. In addition, save data that had already become stuck due to this issue will now be automatically repaired upon loading.



Fixed minor bugs.



For more on Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, don't miss our full and glowing review of the game.