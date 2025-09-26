Shinobi: Art of Vengeance should now look better on Nintendo Switch
An update has arrived to improve the resolution of the version.
If you recently snagged a copy of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance on Nintendo Switch and thought that the resolution was perhaps not up to your expectations, we have some good news to share.
Sega has now revealed that an update for the game has arrived, an update that improves screen resolution on the platform, all while squishing a few bugs at the same time. The full noses explain:
