Shinobi: Art of Vengeance offers ninja action in Neo City

It's a great year for fans of retro-inspired ninja games (something we can never have too much of, obviously), as two of the greatest classics of all time are making a comeback. We're talking about the upcoming Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which premieres this fall, but also the fact that Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be released on August 29.

Now we have a new trailer from the latter where Lizardcube and Sega show off Neo City which is one of the many places we will get to stab, kick and ninja our way through. In the video we also get to check out the challenges we will face with hectic action sequences, precision jumping and a rather creative use of tensioned ropes.

Check out the dark but neon-drenched city in the video below. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.