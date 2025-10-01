Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is getting as visit from the Golden Axe archvillain Death Adder

HQ

Lizardcube and Sega surprised us with Joe Musashi's long-awaited comeback in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, a metroidvania-inspired action adventure that we deservedly rewarded with a very high grade. But even though we assume that many of you have reached the end by now, the fun isn't over yet.

Next year, it's time for the Sega Villains Stage DLC (included with the Deluxe Edition), where we already know that Sonic's arch-nemesis Dr. Eggman will be making an appearance. Now, another boss has been confirmed, namely Golden Axe's evildoer Death Adder. So it looks like we have a kind of Greatest Hits with Sega villains to look forward to, who are now going to get a taste of ninja wrath.

The expansion will be released early next year, and for now we have nothing more to offer than the Instagram post below, which gives us a preview of the design.