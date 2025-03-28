Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is getting a physical release for the consoles

HQ

We knew that Sega's long-running Shinobi series was coming back after Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was announced in February. Since then, we've seen both a trailer and a bunch of screenshots.

When such a classic series returns, many old-school fans naturally want a physical edition, and now it is announced via Bluesky that one is actually on its way thanks to Limited Run Games. This edition cannot be pre-ordered yet, but it is promised to start "soon" for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.