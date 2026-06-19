LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Thank You For Your Application
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

      Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is getting a dedicated Switch 2 edition in September

      It'll operate at an updated resolution compared to the Switch 1 version, but it's unclear if there will be an upgrade path.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance Playstation 5 Multi-language Ps5

      Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance Playstation 5 Multi-language Ps5

      From 25.33 GBP at 17 stores
      See price

      Advertisement in partnership with PriceRunner

      HQ

      When Sega and developer Lizardcube launched Shinobi: Art of Vengeance originally, the game debuted on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1. There was not a specific version for the Switch 2, even if the game was playable on the platform via the back-compatibility-like element the console offers.

      However, this will soon be changing as a Switch 2 edition of the game has been revealed and with plans to launch as soon as September 24. It'll be mostly the same except for the fact that it'll operate at a higher resolution, and it's unclear too as to whether those who own the game on Switch 1 will get an upgrade path.

      What we do know is that the Switch 2 edition will arrive in both a physical and a digital format (it's also unclear as to whether the game will be a Key-Card or not), and that it will sell for £24.99 for the Standard version, with options for a Deluxe Edition too.

      If you haven't played Shinobi: Art of Vengeance yet, don't miss our glowing review of the game.

      Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

      Related texts



      Loading next content