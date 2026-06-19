Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is getting a dedicated Switch 2 edition in September

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When Sega and developer Lizardcube launched Shinobi: Art of Vengeance originally, the game debuted on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1. There was not a specific version for the Switch 2, even if the game was playable on the platform via the back-compatibility-like element the console offers.

However, this will soon be changing as a Switch 2 edition of the game has been revealed and with plans to launch as soon as September 24. It'll be mostly the same except for the fact that it'll operate at a higher resolution, and it's unclear too as to whether those who own the game on Switch 1 will get an upgrade path.

What we do know is that the Switch 2 edition will arrive in both a physical and a digital format (it's also unclear as to whether the game will be a Key-Card or not), and that it will sell for £24.99 for the Standard version, with options for a Deluxe Edition too.

If you haven't played Shinobi: Art of Vengeance yet, don't miss our glowing review of the game.