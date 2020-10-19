English
Resident Evil 3

Shinji Mikami: "Resident Evil 3's quality was a bit on the lower end"

He also said that Code: Veronica deserved to be a numbered title in the series.

As you might know, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis for PlayStation originally wasn't supposed to be a numbered game, but as Sony wanted the sequel to Resident Evil 2 and bartered for it. Capcom then decided to give it a number - while at the same removing the number from the true sequel; Resident Evil - Code: Veronica.

In an interview with the series creator and horror mastermind Shinjo Mikami over at Archipel, he says what he thinks about those games:

"The company asked us to make it a numbered title. So we had to change it so it could satisfy more players, that was tough. In the end, it is a numbered title of the Resident Evil series, but the quality is a bit on the lower end.

On the other hand, Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, which isn't a numbered title, that game is a title that deserved more to be a numbered one. It didn't end up becoming one for political reasons between Capcom and the console manufacturing company."

Do you agree with Mikami, which of these two games were better?

Resident Evil 3

