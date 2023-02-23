Shinji Mikami is leaving Tango Gameworks after nearly 13 years

HQ

Shinji Mikami, the CEO and founder of Tango Gameworks, is set to leave the studio after nearly 13 years.

This departure was acknowledged by Bethesda senior vice president Todd Vaughn, who said in a company-wide email that "Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the coming months."

"Mikami-san has been a creative leader and supportive mentor to young developers at Tango for 12 years," Vaughn continued. "Through his work on the Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and of course, Hi-Fi Rush."

Not only was Mikami involved in the games developed at Tango Gameworks, but he's also worked on numerous Resident Evil games, Dino Crisis, Viewtiful Joe, and Vanquish. It's not clear what Mikami's next steps are, but as he's leaving in the coming months, Tango Gameworks will be left looking for a replacement.

Thanks, TrueAchievements.