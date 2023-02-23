Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Shinji Mikami is leaving Tango Gameworks after nearly 13 years

The developer is credited with creating the original Resident Evil, as well as the Evil Within franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Shinji Mikami, the CEO and founder of Tango Gameworks, is set to leave the studio after nearly 13 years.

This departure was acknowledged by Bethesda senior vice president Todd Vaughn, who said in a company-wide email that "Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the coming months."

"Mikami-san has been a creative leader and supportive mentor to young developers at Tango for 12 years," Vaughn continued. "Through his work on the Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and of course, Hi-Fi Rush."

Not only was Mikami involved in the games developed at Tango Gameworks, but he's also worked on numerous Resident Evil games, Dino Crisis, Viewtiful Joe, and Vanquish. It's not clear what Mikami's next steps are, but as he's leaving in the coming months, Tango Gameworks will be left looking for a replacement.

What do you think of Shinji Mikami's exit?

Thanks, TrueAchievements.

Shinji Mikami is leaving Tango Gameworks after nearly 13 years


Loading next content