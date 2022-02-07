Shinji Mikami implies Ghostwire Tokyo is coming to Xbox

HQ

Ghostwire Tokyo is launching next month for PC and PlayStation 5. It's a quite unique premise as it is being developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda - and both of these companies are fully owned by Microsoft. This means it's a Microsoft title released as a console exclusive for PlayStation 5.

The reason for this is that Microsoft bought Bethesda/ZeniMax after the deal had already been signed with Sony. It was always known it would be a timed exclusive though, and now the industry veteran (creator of the Resident Evil series) and founder of Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami, implies in an interview over at VG 247 that they will "most likely have something for Xbox" regarding Ghostwire Tokyo as well.

While this was expected as it is a time exclusive and Microsoft owns both developer and publisher, we still assume this is good news for a whole lot of gamers looking forward to it. A safe bet is that it will be included with Xbox Game Pass as well, as all other Microsoft releases.