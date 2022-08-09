Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey already has a release date and price

HQ

We saw it right before the Nintendo Direct Mini and we immediately felt the nostalgia pinching our hearts. The famous Yoshito Usui's character, Shin-Chan, is back this summer with a life simulation adventure in which Shinnosuke will be getting in trouble and living a magic experience showing off his particular sense of humour with the 2021 title (only released in Asia) Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey.

As it is shown in the Steam webpage (a platform that, by the way, was not confirmed until now) they tell us the following about the game's synopsis:

Hiroshi has to go on a business trip to Kyushu, so now the entire Nohara family has decided to stay with a childhood friend of Misae's in Assou, Kumamoto.

But when they arrive at Kumamoto Station on their way to Assou, they meet a strange man who offers them an even stranger camera on the condition that they'll act as his witnesses...

With his new camera in hand, Shinnosuke can enjoy his summer vacation in the beautiful Assou fields and mountains to the fullest. The scenery is even crawling with creatures that he would never find in Kasukabe. And there are townspeople to help and new friends to make.

That said...don't these kids look an awful lot like the ones he knows from home?

One cool summer night, Shinnosuke witnesses a giant creature outlined against the light of a full moon. Next to the creature is a strange man with a wide smile.

It's the same weird man who gave him the camera at the station...

And he calls himself the Professor Akuno. Following this encounter more and more strange things start to happen around Assou...

Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey will arrive on August 11th as a digital edition for Nintendo Switch at an official price of €35.99 confirmed by the Nintendo eShop. It is to be expected that the digital version in PlayStation 4 is to be released also that day. In addition, both Switch and PS4 versions will count with a standard and a collector's physical editions for their release in occident this same year 2022, even though no exact date has been revealed yet.

As for the Steam platform, it will arrive throughout the month of September, even though no exact price has been published yet. According to the official website, more than 400,000 physical copies have been sent for its distribution outside Japan, which indicates that Shin-Chan might be one of the most important releases (and maybe an underdog one) of the summer.