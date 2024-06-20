Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance sold half a million copies in just three days

HQ

Atlus can boast of being one of the most important and successful third party companies, both inside and outside Japan. In this 2024 alone it has released the outstanding Persona 3 Reload, Unicorn Overlord (as publisher, as the game was developed by Vanillaware) and recently updated Shin Megami Tensei V to its final form with SMTV: Vengeance.

Now the series' official account has announced on X that sales of Shim Megami Tensei V: Vengeance have surpassed 500,000 copies in just three days, and that together, SMTV's total sales now exceed 1.6 million copies. No mean feat considering the title was originally released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and is now also available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance offers a new original story line following the Canon of Vengeance and a new protagonist character, Yoko Hirohime, as well as new monsters, an expanded and remastered soundtrack, and approximately 75 hours of content in addition to the existing content.

And the future may be even brighter. While we wait for news of an expected Persona 6, Atlus has all eyes on its next IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio, which we've already seen in action at Summer Game Fest and looks incredible.

Are you enjoying the Canon of Vengeance in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance yet?