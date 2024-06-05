Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance shown in a meaty launch trailer

HQ

Unlike Shin Megami Tensei V, which in 2021 was exclusively released for Switch, the enhanced Vengeance edition is also coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

In addition to refreshed (more high-resolution) graphics for the newer formats, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance offers a surprising amount of new content, including an alternative version of the campaign with a playing time of almost 80 hours, as well as new dungeons, demons and a photo mode.

Just in time for the summer vacation on June 14th, this Atlus adventure is premiering and now they have sent us the launch trailer for the game - which you can watch below.