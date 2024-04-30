Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Preview: The definitive way to experience the JRPG

HQ

I'm not ashamed to say that the level of performance that the Nintendo Switch provides often puts me of certain games on the platform. Whether it's a shooter, a fighter, or even a sprawling JRPG, I'll often avoid playing certain games on the platform, and sometimes even avoid them altogether if there's no additional place to experience them. This has been the precise reason as to why I didn't flock to Shin Megami Tensei V when it debuted, as quite frankly I'd rather watch paint dry then explore another graphically barren world made only so due to the power of the device it calls home.

Enter the Nintendo Direct in February this year when Sega revealed that it has been working on a PlayStation, Xbox, and PC port of this latest game, one with improved performance, better visuals, and even a whole slate of new content to ensure those who already experienced the game have a reason to be excited too. Needless to say, I snapped at the chance to head to London to play through a couple of hours of the game to see how it is shaping up.

For those who have played the original Switch version, the majority of what you will find in this new edition is pretty much the same. The same storyline, with the same locations, the same characters, the same demons, the game has been preserved in its entirety. But alike updated editions of games like Persona 5 Royal, there are also a bunch of new things to check out as well.

Not only can you look forward to new demons (over 240 in total now), new locations to explore, a new transportation system that allows you to more easily travel around each level, but you will also find a completely new story too. Essentially, there are now two core story paths to follow; Canon of Creation and Canon of Vengeance. One is the Shin Megami Tensei V you already knew, and the other, Canon of Vengeance (as per how the game has been titled), gives us a new way to enjoy the game with a narrative focussed around a character called Yoko Hiromine. I won't tell you that it's head and shoulders better than the original story, because there doesn't seem to be much separating the two in practice. They are both complex and weird storylines where you need to be heavily invested in the series in general to really enjoy and appreciate them. If you aren't, well... they will probably just come across as a strange story about angels and demons.

This logic can be applied to a lot of the new content for SMTV: Vengeance, as while the new locations are interesting to explore, with new secrets to find, enemies to face, and tons of additional side quests to overcome, they also face a lot of the same issues the original locations did. They're quite rigid and don't exactly make you want to explore off the beaten path, especially considering the movement is rather stiff with limited manoeuvrability and more so because you never know what kind of fight you will find yourself in as enemy levels and information never show until you enter into combat. This was a lesson I had to relearn quite early after taking a fight with a massively powerful Mara demon (which for anyone who has never played a Shin Megami game before basically resembles a penis in a wheelchair...).

Thankfully, Atlus has added a feature in this Vengeance edition that is best described as a complete game changer. You can now save whenever you want. Yep, no need to have wait and use predetermined points in each level, you can save simply by hitting a quick action button on the D-pad, and yes this does make the gameplay both much less demanding and frustrating. When you add the new content to this saving improvement, and the fact the game plays at a silky-smooth frame rate with more detailed graphics and visuals at a higher resolution too, there's no denying that this is the definitive and best way to play Shin Megami Tensei V right now.

Sure, you can still tell that this was a game built for the Switch first and foremost, as the levels lack a degree of detail and depth that we see in JRPGs made for platforms other than the Switch. Plus, the UI and the menus are often needlessly complex, likely due to the fact that there are frankly too many demons to be able to collect and then level (despite only a limited party size). But overall, this is a much better and higher quality version of Shin Megami Tensei V, one that returning players should check out for its new additions and new players should tend toward predominantly as it's simply better in nearly every way.