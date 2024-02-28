Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance opens pre-orders with new trailer

HQ

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is now available for pre-order on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, and Atlus has celebrated this next step towards the game's release with some more information and a new trailer.

This trailer shows off some of the combat, story, and more featured in this refreshed version of Shin Megami Tensei V, which originally released for Nintendo Switch back in 2021. Pre-orders of the game will earn you two Sacred Treasure sets, including Gleam Grenade and Haraedo Bead, items which can be used infinitely in battles.

As well as being a revamped version of the original game, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance also gives access to a new campaign, which features new characters, another area to explore and a new dungeon. Check out the trailer below: