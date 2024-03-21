Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance moves release date forward

HQ

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is getting a release date change, and it's good news for fans as the game will be coming one week earlier than anticipated.

The game is a remade version of Shin Megami Tensei V, which released for Nintendo Switch back in 2021. You'll be able to run through the whole story of the original title, along with a new campaign giving you access to extra characters, gameplay systems, enemies, and more.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 14th of June. Following Persona 3 Reload and releasing before Metaphor: ReFantazio, it'll give Atlus fans a chance to jump back into a beloved franchise before we see more from an exciting new IP.