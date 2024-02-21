Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a never-before-seen story coming in a definitive edition

This year Atlus is going all out with a title for each of its major franchises. First with the success that is already Persona 3 Reload, it will culminate with the debut of Metaphor ReFantazio at the end of 2024, and in the summer we will see a new final chapter to the Shin Megami Tensei V story with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, presented a few moments ago at the Nintendo Direct Partner.

SMT V: Vengeance takes us back to that universe in which the city of Tokyo where demons gain access to our world and we must fight them. This time Atlus presents us with an original story following the events of SMT V full of vengeance, combat and a lot of that JRPG style that the studio exudes so well, now brought together in one definitive edition.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on June 21, 2024.