Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance adds 75 hours of new content

And does all this fit on a Nintendo Switch cartridge? That's the question on my mind after new details were revealed by producer Shinjiro Takata, director Shiego Komori and composer Ryota Kozuka about Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

The trio of series historians at Atlus have been at the reins of this new version of SMTV, and in an interview with Gamespot they shared some truly surprising facts. For starters, the estimated time it will take to play through the new content is estimated to be around 75 hours, so we can already call this version the Royal treatment that made Persona 5 great. However, we know that here the new story doesn't overlap with the original, but runs on a different path, which also gives it the main differentiating element from the studio's other work in its JRPG series.

But it's not just new features, enemies and characters (such as the new party member) that Vengeance is packed with. They've also rewritten 80% of Shin Megami Tensei V's themes, and added a whole bunch more to a soundtrack famous for its mix of styles. In fact, Kozuka acknowledged that they've composed "about 20 new themes for the battles", which is an absolute barbaric amount.

With less than two months to go until the release of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (14 June on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch), we can't wait to see it all for ourselves and bring you our full review.