LIVE
logo hd live | Nintendo Treehouse
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Shin Megami Tensei V
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Shin Megami Tensei V to be released in November

Check out the new trailer here as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

During today's Nintendo Direct, we saw a new trailer that showcased gameplay from the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. But not only that, we got a launch date as well, which is November 12. The game will be console exclusive to Nintendo Switch, and in the trailer, we got to see what the "other world" looks like with a devastated Tokyo where demons and angels fight.

If you are not familiar with the game series before, you should know that this is the main series where Persona has become a more famous spinoff. There will therefore be very great similarities between the two series. Shin Megami Tensei has usually been more focused on the battles while Persona is a more purely Japanese role-playing game with a strong focus on the story. So if you liked Persona 5, this might be something to check out in November.

Shin Megami Tensei V
Shin Megami Tensei V

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy