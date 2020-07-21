LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Superhot: Mind Control Delete
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V releasing for the Switch in 2021

Shin Megami Tensei V is releasing worldwide next year, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Take a first look at Atlus' new hero.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Atlus used the Nintendo Direct Mini yesterday to offer new information regarding the JRPG series Shin Megami Tensei. Atlus is not only working on an HD version of the third offshoot but it also shared a trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, the next full installation of the series. The project was officially announced in 2017 and it will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch sometime next year. Following the wishes of their many fans, Atlus confirmed that players all over the world will enjoy Shin Megami Tensei V on the same day since the game will launch simultaneously all over the globe.

We also see the title's hero in the new video:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Shin Megami Tensei V

Related texts



Loading next content