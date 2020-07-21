Shin Megami Tensei V releasing for the Switch in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Atlus used the Nintendo Direct Mini yesterday to offer new information regarding the JRPG series Shin Megami Tensei. Atlus is not only working on an HD version of the third offshoot but it also shared a trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, the next full installation of the series. The project was officially announced in 2017 and it will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch sometime next year. Following the wishes of their many fans, Atlus confirmed that players all over the world will enjoy Shin Megami Tensei V on the same day since the game will launch simultaneously all over the globe.

We also see the title's hero in the new video: