Shin Megami Tensei board game smashes Kickstarter goal

It looks like eventually you'll be able to pick up a copy of the Shin Megami Tensei board game. Following the project recently launching a Kickstarter to fund its creation, so much interest has been generated that its goal has already been smashed and there's still 30 days to go.

As of the time of writing, almost £400,000 has been pledged to the project, which is well over the £152,004 that was required to see the board game manufactured in full. This money has been put forward by around 1,450 backers.

As for what the project offers, we're told that it will feature 72 demon figures and cards, over 140 printed elements, more than 200 chips, and will present an experience made for 2-4 players, with the intention for one game to take around 180-240 minutes. It will be offered in English and Japanese.

Clearly Sega and Atlus assumed that this project would do quite well as despite the financial goals being met, the stretch goals are centred around total number of backers, with the first stretch being at 2,000, the second at 3,500, and the last at 5,000. As for what these will add, we're promised Jack Frost Dice first, then hologram cards, and finally another figure, although which figure exactly is unclear.

You can head to the Kickstarter page here to learn more about the board game project.