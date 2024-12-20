Shigeru Miyamoto's regret over Super Mario Sunshine's difficulty

HQ

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creative force behind Super Mario Sunshine, has admitted that he regretted the high difficulty level of the GameCube title. According to a resurfaced interview published on Shmuplations, Miyamoto reflected on the game's infamous Secret Levels, which stripped players of the helpful FLUDD water cannon. While he valued the nostalgic challenge, he acknowledged that it made the game less accessible to the average player.

Miyamoto reportedly wished the game had allowed everyone to reach the final stages, even if they struggled with the tougher levels. He envisioned Mario games as something anyone could enjoy, from children to grandparents, with intuitive fun being accessible from the start. While he valued the thrill of overcoming obstacles, the difficulty of Sunshine seemed to clash with this inclusive philosophy.

This feedback has clearly influenced subsequent titles like Super Mario Galaxy, where tougher stages were reserved for post-game challenges. Conversely, Super Mario Odyssey faced criticism for being overly simplified. However, recent hits like Super Mario Bros. Wonder have struck a balance, offering something for players of all ages and skill levels.

