Shigeru Miyamoto: The Mario movies influence which games Nintendo releases

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As many of you know, Yoshi appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and instantly became an indispensable part of the film, while Fox McCloud also starred in one of the movie's better scenes. Just two months after the film's premiere, two games had already been released featuring each character in the lead role: Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and Star Fox (a remake of Star Fox 64, known as Lylat Wars in Europe). An incredible coincidence, right?

In an interview with Famitsu (thanks Nintendo Everything) featuring Shigeru Miyamoto himself, the legendary game creator now reveals that it was, of course, planned down to the smallest detail, and also explains that Peach's personality in the predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was influenced by her appearance in the game Princess Peach: Showtime:

"I don't decide everything about the lineup, but we did discuss that 'we have an idea to include Fox in the script for the movie ('The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'), so we definitely want a new Star Fox game.'

Sometimes things get decided after we've discussed them. We started working on the first Mario movie (The Super Mario Bros Movie) and Princess Peach: Showtime around the same time, and we talked about things like, 'If we have this game, shouldn't Peach be more energetic in the movie too?' It was decided early on that Yoshi would appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, so we decided to make a Yoshi game, and that's how development of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book began."

Nevertheless, Miyamoto emphasizes that there is no direct correlation between characters' appearances in games and their roles in the movies, and he concludes by explaining that it's a case-by-case situation:

"It's a case-by-case situation, but I think we'll continue to maintain a good relationship between games and other developments."

If you'd like to read our reviews of the games mentioned above, you can find them here: Princess Peach: Showtime (link), Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (link), and Star Fox (link).