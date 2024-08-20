Shigeru Miyamoto takes us on a tour of the Nintendo Museum in Direct

HQ

As previously announced, Nintendo presented a special Direct broadcast this morning to show us inside its future Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan. In this way we can take a virtual tour through parts of the already assembled exhibition and its exteriors, accompanied by Shigeru Miyamoto himself.

The Nintendo Museum is located on the same site that Nintendo's first headquarters had, long before it was dedicated to the development of video games, as hanafuda and karuta playing cards were produced here. Later, Nintendo moved into the manufacture of toys and children's entertainment items, until the arrival of Game & Watch and the first Famicom (Nintendo Entertainment System) in the early 1980s. The museum continues to trace the history, the peripherals and the characters that, from Japan and for the rest of the world, have become forever icons of entertainment.

Logically, the museum will feature all the consoles, domestic or otherwise, that Nintendo has manufactured in its history, as well as a journey through the evolution of many of its designs that have been maintained over time with its games and its gaming philosophy.

Enjoy the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto below.