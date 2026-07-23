Shigeru Miyamoto: Stop chasing trends and start creating games that actually mean something

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Even though he's no longer particularly involved in the actual development, there's absolutely no doubt that Shigeru Miyamoto (the creator of Mario and Zelda, among others) knows how to design entertaining games. In an interview in the latest issue of Famitsu (via VGC), he shares some of his secrets and, as expected, offers a perspective that feels refreshingly creative.

Miyamoto believes that games shouldn't be created with the goal of becoming a global hit, but rather should start with oneself and what is actually fun. That's how Super Mario, for example, became such an icon, even though it's essentially about a chubby middle-aged man -

who just happens to star in some of the best platforming adventures in history. Miyamoto explains:

"When we come up with new games, we start from the fundamentals. We don't begin by looking at existing games on the market and thinking, 'if we tweak this part or combine that element it would be fun'. Instead, we ask ourselves, 'why do people play games in the first place?'"

He goes on to mention that Splatoon is a great example of how entertaining and unique a game can be when you take creative liberties instead of trying to chase the latest trend or replicate something others have already done:

"Splatoon is a classic example of this - the core concept was simply, 'what would happen if we had a game about painting an area and competing for territory?' Turning that into a proper game is difficult, of course, but if the core concept had been different, the result wouldn't have turned out the way it did."

Miyamoto believes that it was precisely this mindset that made Pokémon such a huge success in the second half of the 1990s. It could have been just another role-playing game, but it became something completely different because it was based on the creator's personal interest:

"Even with RPGs - if the 'starting point' differs - if you start with a fundamental concept then shape it into an RPG - you end up with something completely different. That's exactly why Pokémon Red and Green turned out so differently from the RPGs that came before them. They were created based on Mr. Tajiri's own passionate experiences with insect collecting - the desire to trade with friends for species you hadn't caught yet, and the drive to complete the collection."

Coming up with something new and personal that you're truly passionate about is the right way to go, he argues, adding that this is exactly how Nintendo always works:

"So, the reason Nintendo enjoys such strong global support is simply that we don't start by asking: 'What's trending right now?'"

Only by avoiding this mindset and stopping working specifically to create cash cows can one achieve those unique smash hits that define Nintendo, he argues:

"If you make things while constantly asking 'will this make money right away?' you can't create anything truly unique or with broad appeal."

That's why Miyamoto concludes with a piece of advice for all aspiring game creators to keep in mind, which he believes will result in the best possible games:

"That's why, when people at the company ask me what to do, the only advice I can offer is: 'You should turn your idea into a product in a way that best showcases the fact that you were the one who created it."

What do you think of Shigeru Miyamoto's thoughts on game development, which feel almost revolutionary in an era dominated by focus-group-tested live-service productions?