Shigeru Miyamoto says it's possible that no Nintendo game will ever beat Mario Kart in sales

Nobody's missed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Kart World are selling like crazy, and except for the bundled Wii Sports, it's now Nintendo's best-selling title ever. But will it always be that way? In connection with Nintendo's half-year report this week, this was discussed in a Q&A (via Nintendo Wire).

The industry legend Shigeru Miyamoto responded by saying that Nintendo always works on the premise that there are no limits (translated with Bing AI):

"We believe there are still many untapped markets around the world. While Mario Kart has achieved remarkable success, we do not consider it the ceiling. We continue to challenge ourselves creatively, and we believe that with the right ideas and execution, it's possible for future titles to exceed even Mario Kart's performance. Our mindset is that there are no limits."

However, that doesn't necessarily mean it will happen. And Miyamoto seems to realize that the series' exceptional popularity makes it incredibly difficult to succeed:

"If some of Nintendo's IP or systems are widely accepted by consumers as something 'never before seen,' there is a possibility that we could achieve numbers that go beyond the boundaries of entertainment. However, even if that situation were to occur, Mario Kart would likely continue to sell even more in that arena, so it may never be surpassed."

What do you think when we look back in ten years - will any game from Nintendo itself have sold more than Mario Kart?