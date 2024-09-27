Shigeru Miyamoto: "I hope Nintendo won't be dragged into the so-called console wars"

HQ

No later than March 31 next year, Nintendo has promised to unveil its next console, which for the sake of simplicity we'll refer to as Switch 2. Everything we know about it at the moment comes from insiders, leaks and rumors of various denominations - and there's a lot to suggest that it won't be overly powerful, but something along the lines of the PlayStation 4.

Nintendo knows this, which is why they have no desire to get involved in any so-called console wars. Nintendo's consoles are something else entirely. Here's what Shigeru Miyamoto had to say about it in an interview with Famitsu (translated by Bing):

"If we are to preserve all of Nintendo's past assets and have people understand what Nintendo is through them, then it would be great if not only the employees but also the people who have known Nintendo for three generations could see it and understand what Nintendo is. By doing so, I hope Nintendo won't be dragged into the so-called 'console wars' that focus on high specs and performance of game consoles (laughs). Nintendo will continue to create things that are uniquely Nintendo using various technologies available today, not just in games but also in videos and various entertainment content. I thought it would be a good opportunity to make people understand that, and that's why we made this."

No matter what you think about it, it's evident that Nintendo has taken a completely different path from Microsoft and Sony. But how do you see it yourself, does this mean that they are outside of all console wars, or are they still a natural part of the competition for the buyers?