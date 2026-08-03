Shigeru Miyamoto: "I don't really play games by myself anymore"

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He has created several of the world's most iconic games, not least Donkey Kong, Zelda, and, of course, Mario. Even though he is 73 years old, he's still hard at work and has said in interviews that he has no plans to retire.

One thing he does seem to have retired from, however, is playing video games himself. In an interview with Famitsu (via GamesRadar+), he reveals, rather unexpectedly and unceremoniously: "Well, I don't really play games by myself anymore."

That doesn't mean he's given it up entirely, though; he follows that up with an example of what gaming looks like in Miyamoto's life these days:

"If there are video games in their house my grandkids play them too much, so I keep them at mine and say 'if you want to play games, come to grandad's house'. The little ones can't finish games themselves, so I think it makes them happy when we complete them together. They're really scared of the boss from Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, so I do that one for them."

Of course, one could argue that being a grandfather to aspiring young gamers is an incredible adventure in itself. As long as Miyamoto is happy, we're happy. He's earned it.