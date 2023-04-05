Shigeru Miyamoto hints at when we'll see a new Mario game

HQ

Shigeru Miyamoto has given us a hint about when we might see the reveal of a new mainline Mario title, asking that we "stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs."

Following the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a lot of eyes are going to be on our favourite plumber for a little while, so it makes sense that a new game could be announced to coincide with the popularity of the character as it stands.

Speaking with Variety, Miyamoto didn't confirm anything, but his comment about Nintendo Directs has us thinking an announcement could come relatively soon. Of course, Nintendo's focus right now is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but once that game has been released, there seems to be a lot of space for something like a new Mario game.