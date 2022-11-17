Shigeru Miyamoto has turned 70 years old

HQ

Yesterday we celebrated one of the gaming world's most influential and famous creators. It's Nintendo's own guru Shigeru Miyamoto celebrating his 70th birthday at the company he's worked at for more than 45 years, where he began his career in 1977. His first successes, as most of us know, came with Donkey Kong, a few years later and the rest, as they say, is history. His impact on the medium at large is undeniable and with game series such as Zelda, Mario, Donkey Kong and Starfox to his name, he has influenced the lives of hundreds of millions of people for the better.

In an interview a few years ago, Miyamoto talked about how he no longer felt anxiety or pressure about his legacy and letting younger talent take over. Instead, he wants to focus his final years at Nintendo on trying new things.

"As the company has gained new competitors over the years, it's given us an opportunity to think deeply about what makes Nintendo Nintendo,"

Exactly how long he plans to stay with Nintendo he probably only knows himself, but let's hope it will be a few more years before that happens.

What are your fondest memories of Miyamoto's games and what would the industry be like without him?