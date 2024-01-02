Shigeru Miyamoto has no thoughts of retirement

HQ

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of some of Nintendo and gaming's most beloved franchises, has no plans to retire. It seems even after 71 years of living and 46 years at Nintendo, the legendary developer, designer, and executive is still planning on keeping up his workload.

Speaking to The Guardian, Miyamoto explained what he thinks about instead of retiring. "More so than retiring, I'm thinking about the day I fall over," he said. "In this day and age you have to think about things in a five-year timespan, so I do think about who I can pass things on to, in case something does happen."

"I'm really thankful that there is so much energy around things that I have worked on. These are things that have already gone out into the world ... they've been cultivated by others, other people have been raising them, helping them grow, so in that sense I don't feel too much ownership over them anymore."

Even if Miyamoto might not consider his creations to be owned by him anymore, there's an inseparable connection between the father of Mario and the plumber we still love today.

