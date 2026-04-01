Shigeru Miyamoto dashes hopes for a Smash Bros. movie

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Ever since it was announced that Fox McCloud would appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (you can read our review here), fans have been speculating about why Nintendo decided to go with this crossover. Is a new Star Fox game in the works, will there be a Star Fox-themed spin-off movie, or is this perhaps setting the stage for a Smash Bros. film adaptation, given the abundance of crossovers from other Nintendo franchises in the movie?

We don't have an answer to that, but we do know that one possibility seems to be out of the question. Polygon had the opportunity to interview Shigeru Miyamoto himself, Mario's creator, and took the chance to ask about the possibility of a Smash Bros. movie, and fans who were hoping for it probably won't like the answer:

"Right off the bat, I'll say that unlike something like Super Smash Bros., I don't think you'll have a situation [where] all Nintendo characters would be joining. As you know, my rule is that Pikmin can appear in any [Nintendo] series."

Sad, but that doesn't mean we've seen the end of cameos in the Mario movies, quite the opposite. Miyamoto practically confirms that there's more to come in the future:

"As we're working on this movie, I re-realized how varied and how multi-talented the Mario cast is. When we had kind of ideas from Illumination about, "What about this character? What about that character?" I was like, "Oh yeah, that's right. We had this. Oh yeah, that's right. We had that character." So it really kind of reaffirmed the varied nature of characters in the Mario world. We have plenty of characters to create a movie, and yet we wanted to add a little bit of spice, a little bit of secret cameos here and there. And you'll see that there's one secret character that plays a big role.

So I think there might be introductions of characters like this potentially in the future, something like that."

What do you think about this, is it good or bad that there won't be a Smash Bros. movie adaptation?