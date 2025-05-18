Shift Up takes the region locking issues Into their wwn hands

HQ

Just the other day, we reported that the highly anticipated PC release of Stellar Blade turned out to be something of a cold shower for many fans. Not only did it come with DRM in the form of the much-hated Denuvo system, but more notably, the game was region-locked in over 130 countries.

Sony has seemingly shown little concern about the issue, which has led the game's developer, Shift Up, to take matters into their own hands. In a post on social media, they confirmed that they are "doing their best" to resolve the situation and make it possible for fans around the world to play the PC version of Stellar Blade. On X, they wrote:

"We are closely discussing the region lock issue with the publisher and are doing our BEST to resolve most of it as soon as possible. PSN connecting entirely optional and NEVER required."

They also clarified that a PSN connection is completely optional and not required to play. However, Denuvo still remains in place, which continues to frustrate many players—even though Shift Up insists the protection has been optimized to avoid affecting performance.