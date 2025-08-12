Shift Up reports record revenue thanks to Stellar Blade

HQ

After a long wait, PC gamers finally got their hands on Stellar Blade a few months ago - and the interest turned out to be huge. While its launch was initially a bit rocky, with the game locked to countries that had PSN access, developer Shift Up eventually convinced Sony to release it globally - a move that quickly paid off.

The PC version sold at a blistering pace, nearly 20 times faster than on Playstation 5. This was clearly reflected in Shift Up's recently released quarterly report, which proudly showcased their highest revenue ever - a staggering $81 billion, with half of that coming directly from Stellar Blade sales.

Compared to the same period last year, revenue increased by 154%, and a massive 837% compared to the previous quarter. Year-over-year, that's a 72% increase, and quarter-over-quarter, 166%. With numbers like these, is it any wonder Sony is now shifting strategy and, much like Microsoft, embracing a fully multiplatform approach going forward?

Have you played Stellar Blade on PC - and what's your take on Sony's multiplatform push?