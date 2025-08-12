English
Stellar Blade

Shift Up reports record revenue thanks to Stellar Blade

The PC debut shattered records for Shift Up, selling nearly 20 times faster than on PS5 and fueling Sony's new multiplatform strategy.

After a long wait, PC gamers finally got their hands on Stellar Blade a few months ago - and the interest turned out to be huge. While its launch was initially a bit rocky, with the game locked to countries that had PSN access, developer Shift Up eventually convinced Sony to release it globally - a move that quickly paid off.

The PC version sold at a blistering pace, nearly 20 times faster than on Playstation 5. This was clearly reflected in Shift Up's recently released quarterly report, which proudly showcased their highest revenue ever - a staggering $81 billion, with half of that coming directly from Stellar Blade sales.

Compared to the same period last year, revenue increased by 154%, and a massive 837% compared to the previous quarter. Year-over-year, that's a 72% increase, and quarter-over-quarter, 166%. With numbers like these, is it any wonder Sony is now shifting strategy and, much like Microsoft, embracing a fully multiplatform approach going forward?

Have you played Stellar Blade on PC - and what's your take on Sony's multiplatform push?

Stellar Blade

