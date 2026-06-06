Shift Up is hard at work, and here's the first trailer for Stellar Blade: Blood Rain

We've known for a while that Shift Up, the creators of Stellar Blade, had decided to go down the self-publishing route for their next title, but we didn't realise it was this close. During the Summer Game Fest, we got a first look at Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, a sequel to the 2023 title whose new protagonist shares a name with the Eve from back then, but is a completely new character.

It seems this story is set years after the first instalment, where we see this Eve investigating a strange group of individuals who transform into monsters after injecting themselves with an unknown substance. Eve appears to share some powers with her predecessor, as well as a taste for tight-fitting clothing around the crotch.

Stellar Blade Blood Rain does not yet have a release date, but you can watch its first trailer below.