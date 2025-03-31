Shia LaBeouf represents an aging boxer in the upcoming Salvable

He was once one of Hollywood's biggest prospects, but today Shia LaBeouf's name isn't carried with the same weight and expectation. However, that doesn't mean he doesn't still land jobs in the movie world, and on this front, the ex-Transformers star will soon be appearing in a crime drama about an aging boxer who finds himself struggling in and out of the ring.

The movie is known as Salvable and revolves around Toby Kebbell's boxer Sal, who faces declining performance in the ring and emotional struggles in his personal life. LaBeouf seemingly plays his trainer and manager Vince, and the movie also seemingly sees the pair wrapped up in a few challenges and problems as they look to make ends meet.

Salvable will be coming to on-demand and digital services on May 2, and with that getting closer, you can see the film's trailer and official synopsis below.

"Shia LaBeouf and Toby Kebbell star in an emotional, action-packed film about a prize fighter's battles both inside and outside the ring. When a battered boxer past his prime finds his dreams and his relationships on the ropes, he falls back in with a dangerous crowd and has to take the biggest swing of his life to reclaim his hope and his family."