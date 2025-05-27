Sherpa Kami Rita breaks his own record as the person with most ascents to Mount Everest

HQ

Mount Everest is one of the toughest and more dangerous mountains to climb, even for experienced climbers. Very few people can take pride in having conquered the 8,848.86 m (29,031.7 ft) summut, and only one can say to have climbed it 31 times: Kami Rita.

This 55-year-old Nepali, Sherpa guide, holds the record for most ascents to Mount Everest, a record unmatched by anyone that he keeps extending: on May 27, 2025, he climbed it for a 31st time. The person with the second most climbs to the Everest is Pasang Dawa Sherpa, who climbed it 29 times, including twice this spring.

According to EFE, Rita was the lead climbing guide for an Everest expedition led by the Indian Army's Adventure Wing, and commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Indian Army's first expedition to the Himalayan summit.

The Nepalese government issued 468 permits to climb the Everest this spring, and three people have died: two Indian and one Filipino climbers.