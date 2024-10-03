Sherlock producer wants to return to the Benedict Cumberbatch-led series

One of the greatest drama series that the BBC has produced in the past is without a doubt Sherlock. This series is a modern retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective and saw Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role and starring alongside Martin Freeman's John Watson. The show aired for a few seasons and an additional couple of specials but then steadily faded into history, in part due to the rising stardom of its leading cast members (even Andrew Scott as Sherlock's bane James Moriarty), meaning we haven't seen anything new on this front for years.

But could this be about to change? Producer Sue Vertue recently spoke about the series at the Prime Video Trailblazers (thanks, Deadline) event in London, where she noted:

"We love that show and there is a future for it. One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it. I've still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It's just getting everybody aligned, it's getting the actors to want to do it."

The scheduling and signing on the core cast does seem to be the biggest hurdle to bringing back Sherlock, as no doubt it would require the backing of a streaming giant like Prime Video these days to lock down the actors who have since led their talents to bringing to life Doctor Strange and Bilbo Baggins. Either way, we'd like to see more of Sherlock, so fingers crossed.