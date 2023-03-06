Sherlock Holmes The Awakened to launch next month

HQ

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, developer Frogwares has been taking its time to finish up Sherlock Holmes The Awakened. As it grapples with developing a game in a country at war, the studio has had to delay the title a few times, but now it is actually ready to get the title in the hands of fans.

Frogwares has announced that Sherlock Holmes The Awakened will be coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on April 11, 2023, and will come as one of three editions.

The Standard Edition will include just the game and will retail for €39.99. The Deluxe Edition will also include a side quests pack and six exclusive outfits and will cost €49.99. Finally, the Premium Edition will feature all of the above as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack, but will be PC only - it will cost €54.99.

On top of these editions, Frogwares also announced that preorders for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened has begun, and anyone who does decide to preorder the game will be granted access to three additional outfits.