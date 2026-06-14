Sherlock Holmes has gone missing! Enola is on the job in the Netflix threequel

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The official and full trailer for Netflix's live-action threequel, Enola Holmes 3, has been shared, with this further giving a taste of what the next chapter of the wider saga will offer when it premieres in a few weeks.

The premise behind this movie is rather straightforward as it sees Millie Bobby Brown's Enola tasked with finding and saving Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, who has disappeared, been kidnapped, gone off the grid, the exact nature of his removal from society is unclear. With treachery afoot and danger around every corner, Enola is forced to evade her wedding nuptials to instead save her darling elder brother from what could be a grisly and unfortunate fate.

With Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter returning for this film as Tewkesbury and Eudoria, respectively, plus Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, you can see the latest trailer for Enola Holmes 3 below, as well as the official synopsis too. As for the exact premiere date, the movie will arrive on Netflix on July 1.

"Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."