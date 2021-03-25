Sherlock Holmes Chapter One shows some real gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

Frogwares gave us a short gameplay teaser from Sherlock Holmes Chapter One last month, and promised we'd get the real deal sometime this month. Well, it's finally arrived, and I can understand why the team sounds so excited.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One doesn't just look quite pretty in today's gameplay trailer. It also seems quite diverse with both puzzles, deductions, brawls and interrogations, so it seems like the developers are ready to spice things up a bit with private detective's first adventure on the new consoles later this year.

