LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Monster Hunter Rise
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One shows some real gameplay

We won't just be solving puzzles, but also fighting and disguising ourselves out of trouble.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Frogwares gave us a short gameplay teaser from Sherlock Holmes Chapter One last month, and promised we'd get the real deal sometime this month. Well, it's finally arrived, and I can understand why the team sounds so excited.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One doesn't just look quite pretty in today's gameplay trailer. It also seems quite diverse with both puzzles, deductions, brawls and interrogations, so it seems like the developers are ready to spice things up a bit with private detective's first adventure on the new consoles later this year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
Frogwares

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy