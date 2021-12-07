Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is Frogwares' fastest-selling title based on the famous detective

HQ

Frogwares has revealed that Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is its fastest-selling game ever, outpaciing the likes of The Sinking City and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments. No exact sales figures were provided, but it's a pretty surprising result considering the game's PS4 and Xbox One versions were delayed.

Speaking of these two versions, Frogwares has recently confirmed that they will now be targeting a Q1 2022 release date. These platforms were held back from the game's initial September release date, as the team needed more "breathing room."

Wael Amr, CEO of Frogwares, said: "We're extremely proud that SHCO is the fastest-selling Sherlock Holmes title compared to our previous entries, even though at the time being it is only available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series platforms. As Frogwares publishing, the team accomplished some incredible results on its own and while we've been around for 20+ years making games, this is a massive step for us and hopefully the first of many.

We did of course have to make the tough decision to delay our PS4 and Xbox One versions - we need to take our time to polish and test the game on the older hardware to ensure satisfactory performance. The team is making good progress here, and at the moment, we are looking at a Q1 release on Ps4 and Xbox One. And finally, while not SCHO-related, we do have a cool surprise for Nintendo Switch players very soon related to something we've also been working on quietly."

The game also recently received an accolades trailer which can be watched above.