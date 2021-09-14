Sherlock Holmes Chapter One has been delayed on Xbox One and PS4

HQ

If you were hoping to play Sherlock Holmes Chapter One at launch on last-gen consoles then we have some bad news for you as the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been delayed. The PC, PS5, and Xbox Series versions are still on track to launch in Q4 2021, but the old versions have been moved to a later unscheduled date.

Sergey Oganesyan, Communications Manager, Frogwares said: "We understand some players will be upset about this news, but we made the decision with you first in mind. Rest assured, we are not canceling these versions. We only need more time and a little breathing room for our team to wrap these up properly. We are talking a few weeks at most, but this is still to be seen."

In other related news, it seems like we won't have to wait long on the title's release date as a release date trailer is scheduled to drop on September 16. This is said to include a six-minute gameplay deep dive that will allow us to learn even more about the game.