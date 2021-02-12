Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One gameplay teaser revealed at The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase

The super sleuth is back for another adventure.

The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase took place last night, and alongside debuting several new titles coming to the storefront platform, Frogwares also showed off the first gameplay teaser for Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.

This is only a short teaser as the full gameplay trailer is slated for a March 2021 release, but it still gives a handy glimpse as to what we can expect from the detective title. You can check out the teaser trailer below.

As for the full release of the game, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is expected to be dropping sometime in 2021, although no official date has been announced as of yet. The platforms however, have been revealed, and the title will be coming to PC (Steam, Epic, and GOG), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
Frogwares

