Sherlock Holmes Chapter One announced for 2021

Developer Frogwares is most definitely best known for its adventure series based on the iconic detective character Sherlock Holmes and while the series has brought success to the studio, fans haven't seen a new entry in the series since 2016. Now, however, it seems as though it has been planned on the hush-hush as a new game was just unexpectedly announced titled Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, developed and this time, published by Frogwares.

In the coming game, which is set to release in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, players will, as a young Sherlock, set out into an open world to solve mysteries. As was the case in the previous games, players will have to put their deduction skills, observational skills and the investigative nature of Holmes to the test with each step to keep up with sly criminals covering their tracks and to keep out of harm's way while trying to save the day and that which comes next.

This time, John Watson's predecessor partner in (fighting) crime takes his place and his name is Jon - best/only friend and mysterious man. Together, you will shape who Sherlock becomes as he ventures across a vibrant island in the Mediterranean.

Take a look at the reveal trailer below and check the game's Steam page out here.

