Sherlock Holmes 3 isn't dead just yet

Guy Ritchie cranked out two Sherlock Holmes films back in 2009 and 2011, respectively, and as they both seemed to perform fairly well, many assumed it wouldn't be long until a third movie debuted too. But it's now been around 13 years and still no further film has been made, leaving many to assume that the series is dead in the water.

According to producer Susan Downey, the wife of Sherlock Holmes himself, Robert Downey Jr., there is a world where a third movie eventually arrives, and in fact there are still ideas being thrown around.

Speaking with Collider, Downey stated: "Every day we talk about, 'What is the best next version of that?' Anytime I see Robert and Jude [Law] together, which fortunately, I do get to see a few times a year, we hang out, and I'm just like, 'Can I get these guys back on screen together?' It's magic. There needs to be a really strong reason, it needs to be a great story, and we do have some things in the works."

Do you think there's still a place for a third Sherlock Holmes film or not?