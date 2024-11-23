Sherlock Holmes 3 has a new script

Sherlock Holmes: A Games of Shadows released more than a decade ago, and while there might be demand from some people for more mysteries to be solved by Robert Downey Jr.'s Holmes, things haven't come together for a third film. But, it isn't quite dead in the water.

That's according to Jude Law, who says the film has gone in a new direction, with a new script. "The plan has been evolving over how many years it's been now, probably nearly ten years," Law told The Playlist. "There's a great will to make it, and a great will amongst us all to get it right to do it, to find the time, to find the right team. The one great thing I took from both of those films is my friendship with Robert [Downey Jr.] and his wife Susan, they mean an awful lot to me. The hope is we're still going to do it."

"I think there's a new iteration of the script I haven't yet read. And then there's a case of 'How expensive is it? And can we get it made?'" Law continued. The actor says his friendship with Downey is one of the key factors in wanting to make a new film, it's just a matter of if it can be made.