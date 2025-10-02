Sherlock Holmes 3 gets a promising update from Susan Downey

Sherlock Holmes 3 might not be as far away as we'd once feared, but even if producer Susan Downey gave us a glimmer of hope about a return to Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law's world of crime solving, it doesn't seem like we'll be seeing a third film anytime soon.

Speaking at a recent panel with Collider, Downey said that they came pretty close to making a third film at one point. "I am grateful we didn't make that version," she said. After that movie fell through, a pandemic happened and as it's increasingly hard to get hold of Robert Downey Jr., we've not had too much of an update since on Sherlock 3.

"I would love to bring a third Sherlock to the world," Downey continued. "We've been playing with it for a long time. We've been talking about slightly different directions... I would just love to do it. It's hard, it's been a while. The bar is really high."