Sherlock creator asks stars to come back for a fifth season

When Steven Moffat created a modern version of the Sherlock Holmes character in the almost iconic Sherlock series, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman had a slightly more empty schedule. That's definitely not the case today, and they're both very, very busy with other projects.

However, Moffat still thinks they should go ahead and do a fifth season, so he's now asking Cumberbatch and Freeman to come back in an interview with BBC Radio 4, so they can work together to make more Sherlock:

"Look, I'll start writing tomorrow if Benedict and Martin will show up, frankly. Sadly, they're on to bigger and better things, and left us behind crying, but Benedict and Martin, please come back?"

Do you think there will ever be more Sherlock, and even if there is - can they recreate the magic?